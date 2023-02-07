OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specs & Availability

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch: Finally, the Global technology brand OnePlus on Tuesday announced the launch of the latest OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus keyboard and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro at its Cloud 11 Launch Event in New Delhi.

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus keyboard, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Price & Availability

OnePlus 11 5G has been priced at Rs 56,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while the 16GB RAM variant comes for Rs 61,999. OnePlus 11 5G goes on pre-order from today and open sale starts on February 14. OnePlus 11R is priced at Rs

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 while the OnePlus Pad and Keyboard will be available at a later date as the prices have not been revealed. OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be available for Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 will buy you the 16GB RAM model. OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is priced at Rs 99,999.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

The newly-launched OnePlus 11 is available in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black colour options. The smartphone comes with a massive, circular camera bump on the back with prominent “Hasselblad" branding. The device has a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED LTPO 3.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3216×1440 pixels resolution.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC paired with Adreno GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage that will not be expandable further. The handset runs Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box.

The OnePlus 11 is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. In terms of camera, specifications, the smartphone is coming with triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. For video calls and selfies, there’s a 16MP snapper on the front.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The successor of the popular TWS Buds Pro, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes with an 11mm dynamic driver and a 6mm planar diaphragm driver. There are dual microphones for active noise cancellation (ANC), Triple-Microphone for call noise cancellation and Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth Transmission. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13.

This creates a multi-dimensional experience within a pair of tiny earbuds. Because of this, the sound always comes from a fixed position regardless of movement, with the same quality of 3D audio as in the cinema. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and the earbuds support Android and iOS devices.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with a 60mAh battery and are claimed to offer up to 9 hours of standalone music with ANC off. The carry case has a 520mAh battery, which offers 39 hours of playback support. There’s Qi wireless charging case and fast charging support. The earbuds will be available in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black color options.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone also offers on display support and comes with a pixel density of 525ppi with a peak brightness of up to 1300 n

The OnePlus 11R is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with 128GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options and an Adreno 740 GPU. It runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top. The smartphone packs a massive 5000mAh battery and super-fast 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus 11R also houses the latest innovations on the HyperBoost Gaming Engine such as the General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer 4.0. The GPA 4.0 is a machine learning frame stabilization technology that actively learns and adapts to the game being played.

OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad is the first OnePlus tablet launched in India. It adopts the OnePlus’ iconic eleg iant and purposeful design philosophy that is embedded in other OnePlus products. Coming with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft, OnePlus Pad integrates with aluminum alloy CNC cutting crafts to shine unparalleled beauty and texture. The OnePlus Pad comes in Halo Green colour.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro coms with a double gasket mount design, which will make typing an enjoyable motion that you are able to go through every day no matter working or gaming. Also, the Aluminum Body ensures the quality and premium texture of the keyboard.

To facilitate the whole working experience, OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro fits macOS perfectly. The layout suits major working requirements for a keyboard. Apart from this, it also provides a connection with Linux ideally handling all occupations. This product supports customizable keyboard’s advanced features like hot-swappable and open-source firmware. Hot-swappable allows for easy change of switches by users themselves, increasing the keyboard’s playability.

