OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad India Launch: What To Expect On Feb 7

OnePlus Cloud 11 Event: Global technology giant OnePlus is ready to host its Cloud 11 event on February 7, 2023 in New Delhi, India. Ahead of the event, the brand has officially confirmed the launch of its high-end flagship smartphone OnePlus 11, a new tablet - the OnePlus Pad, and the TWS, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro.

In a blog post, OnePlus shared details about its upcoming devices, which will be revealed during the company’s “Cloud 11" event in New Delhi. Here’s all you need to know about the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro.

The OnePlus 11 5G

In terms of design, the OnePlus 11 5G adopts a curvy one-piece unibody design. There’s a K-Shape curve along the camera decor, which makes the module even more vivid with the flow of the light. The smartphone also adopts a stainless-steel camera decor while mitigating the negative influence this special material can have on the antenna signal. The OnePlus 11 5G will come in two colour options, namely, Titan Black and Eternal Green.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 11 price in India is expected to be around 50,000. The device is said to arrive in two colour options - Titan Black and Green. OnePlus 11 5G China variant sports a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 panel with support for Quad-HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. OnePlus 11 comes with the Android 13-based OxygenOS version out of the box.

On the imaging front, the brand is offering a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 32MP telephoto sensor. The front of the phone features a 16MP shooter for video calls and selfies.

OnePlus 11 is packed with a 5000mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging speed. The company has brought the alert slider back to the vanilla variant. It is expected that the brand may launch OnePlus 11 in India with similar specifications.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has some futuristic elements imbued. For example, the design of the metal trim appears more structured when compared to its predecessors. the company has also used a state-of-the-art NCL laser coating process, the company wrote in a blog post.

OnePlus Pad

According to the official image released by OnePlus, the OnePlus Pad tablet appears to feature iPad Pro-inspired slim bezels, a prominent camera module with a single lens and LED flash, and a greenish-matte finish on the rear.

The materials used in the construction of the tablet are yet to be confirmed, but it is speculated that it will be crafted out of aluminum. Image also revealed that the device will have flat, rather than rounded, sides, giving it a sleek look.

