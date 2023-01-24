OnePlus 11 Price India Price Leaks Ahead Of Launch Next Month: What We Know

OnePlus 11 is launching on February 7 in India which has been officially confirmed by the company via multiple teasers. The latest flagship phone is coming less than a month after its debut in China which is the company’s main market. But now all eyes are glued to see how the OnePlus 11 is priced in the Indian market, making it one of the first phones to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in the country.

Well, as it turns out, we might not have to wait till the launch event to know the OnePlus 11 India pricing, as a new leak this week has given us a hint about where the company wants to compete with its new flagship device.

According to a new report, OnePlus 11 India pricing is expected to start from Rs 54,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus is likely to have two more variants, giving up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 66,999 respectively.

These prices will make the OnePlus 11 cheaper than the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro model in the country, but Rs 5,000 more than what you paid for the base version of the OnePlus 10T smartphone.

The report from Pricebaba quoting the prices suggests OnePlus is going to go aggressive with its new flagship model, and that makes a lot of sense, especially with the company not likely to have a Pro model in the OnePlus 11 series this year.

The new device uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, is likely to feature a QHD+ display and expected to have a 5000mAh battery with around 100W fast charging hinted by multiple reports. OnePlus is also bringing the new Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds and its first-ever mechanical keyboard to the country.

