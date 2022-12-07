OnePlus 11 Renders Leaked, Expected to Offer Redesigned Camera Module and More

OnePlus 11, the next mainline flagship smartphone from OnePlus, is expected to debut next year. The device has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors, and now, renders of the phone have appeared online.

OnLeaks has partnered with GadgetGang to reveal the render based on leaked images of the OnePlus 11. It remains to be seen what the final version of the device will look like, but the images provide a potential glimpse into the design of the upcoming smartphone.

The leaked renders of the OnePlus 11 suggest that the device may have a massive camera bump on the back. The camera sensors and flash are arranged in a circular pattern within the bump, and the Hasselblad logo has been moved from the left side of the bump to the center. The bump itself has a glossy finish that seamlessly blends with the rest of the phone’s body.

​Per the leaked images, OnePlus 11 could come in two finishes—Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black.

OnePlus 11 rumored specifications

The OnePlus 11 is rumored to be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rumored to have a punch-hole camera cutout, and the phone is expected to have a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens. It might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and offer 100W fast charging support.​

