OnePlus 11R Confirmed To Launch In India On February 7: What To Expect

The Chinese tech giant OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the much-anticipated OnePlus 11R smartphone at Cloud 11 event on February 7 in India. The brand is also set to unveil flagship OnePlus products, including - OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 next month.

“The OnePlus R Series brings the perfect combination of top-of-the-line hardware and software at a more accessible price point for tech enthusiasts, and the OnePlus 11R 5G is the latest extension of that vision," the company said.

“The OnePlus 11R 5G is a performance flagship that brings our innovative technologies and improved fast and smooth experience to a wider audience with a competitive price," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus.

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the OnePlus 11R 5G comes equipped with up to 16 GB RAM, 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, super-fast 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a massive 5000mAh battery which goes from 1-100 per cent in 25 minutes.

The OnePlus 11R comes equipped with the undeniable power of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which delivers faster, more efficient on-device cross-tasking while playing even the most memory-intensive games.

Akin to the flagship OnePlus 11, the 11R also comes with RAM-Vita, a OnePlus machine-learning AI that accelerates the re-allocation of RAM between usage, allowing for faster system response time and stability, further aiding in operating and switching between several heavy-duty apps more smoothly.

The OnePlus 11R also houses the latest innovations on the HyperBoost Gaming Engine such as the General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer 4.0. The GPA 4.0 is a machine learning frame stabilization technology that actively learns and adapts to the game being played.

The system AI actively seeks optimal balance between performance and power consumption, which allows the OnePlus 11R 5G to achieve consistently high frame rate graphic-intensive scenes or lowering power consumption when system resources are less required.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with ADFR 2.0, specially designed for its LTPS display. ADFR 2.0 allows the display’s frame rate to automatically adjust between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending on the usage scenario.

