OnePlus 11R To Get Four Android OS Updates? Maybe Not

The OnePlus 11 series has launched and the company has assured users that the phone will get four years of Android updates, which takes it from Android 13 to Android 17. A few days later, it was mentioned that a similar support will be given to the OnePlus 11R as well, which as you know is an India-exclusive model.

This made people excited about the brand and also applaud its change in strategy towards longer OS support for devices in 2023 and beyond. But, a new twist has been spotted this week, which clearly states that the OnePlus 11R model will only get three years of OS updates, and four years of security support.

Hi! We would like to clarify about our previous tweet, we offer 4 years of android updates and 5 years of security updates on selected devices. For #OnePlus11R, the device will receive 3 years of android updates and 4 years of security updates. Apologies for the miscommunication.— OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) February 15, 2023

The tweet from OnePlus Support handle has clarified the doubts which were shared in a previous tweet. The post clearly says that OnePlus will offer the new cycle of 4 OS updates for selected devices. And also mentions that the OnePlus 11R will only get 3 OS updates, which is likely to irk many consumers who would have made their minds of buying the phone based on this promise, or even bought it for that matter.

The whole logic of updates from 2023 was associated with devices that form part of the flagship lineup, which the OnePlus 11 series is but now one would have to see how the company plans on offering this new range of OS updates and for which devices.

OnePlus 11R Price and Specifications

OnePlus 11R launched in India at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 16GB RAM model. The OnePlus 11R 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with up to 256GB storage and 16GB of RAM. It runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 interface on top. The smartphone packs a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging with the charger given in the box.

