OnePlus 3 And OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOS Update With Latest Android Security Patch
Similar to previous OxygenOS updates, the latest OTA package is available as an "incremental" update.
OnePlus 3 And OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOD Update With Latest Android Security Patch (image: News18)
OnePlus One is offering Android 9.0 Pie with OyxgenOS 9.0 for its latest smartphone OnePlus 6 users. Now, OnePlus has released an update for OxygenOS 5.0.6 for its OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones. This update comes with Android security patches is being provided through over-the-air (OTA). The company announced in a blog post, “We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 5.0.6 for the OnePlus 3 & 3T along with the latest September security patches. This build contains general bug fixes and improvements.”
Similar to previous OxygenOS updates, the latest OTA package is available as an "incremental" update. It will, thus, take some time to reach all the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. You can manually check its presence on your device by going to Settings > System updates and then tapping the Check for Updates button from the bottom-right of the screen.
Additionally, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch its new device OnePlus 6T soon. The company has released another teaser for its upcoming OnePlus 6T smartphone. The recent teaser shows a phone with all-screen design and in-display fingerprint sensor, the two major upgrades that the phone would get as a part of the upgrade. The device is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology in which the fingerprint sensor is placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a unibody design. This technology is fairly new with phones from Vivo and Oppo having adopted it already.
