Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Finally get Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0.2 Update

After a long wait, the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T are finally getting the Android 9.0 Pie update.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Finally get Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0.2 Update
After a long wait, the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T are finally getting the Android 9.0 Pie update.
OnePlus is finally rolling out Android 9.0 based OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. The company had been working on bringing the update since last year and early this year we saw some beta builds as well.

OnePlus has confirmed that OTA (over the air) update is rolling out and will have a staged rollout. It should be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in the coming few days, after making sure there are no critical bugs. The company also says that using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a very limited number of devices. So our suggestion is that you should probably be patient and the update should reach your device soon.

Here is the complete changelog shared by OnePlus:

System
-Updated system to Android 9 Pie
-Brand new UI for Android Pie
-Updated Android security patch to 2019.4

Do Not Disturb mode
-You can now customize the time range in the new Do Not Disturb mode

New Gaming mode 3.0
-Supported displaying text content of the heads up notifications
-Added notification for 3rd party calls

Phone
-Dialer now supports Google Duo

Camera
-Supports Google Lens to provide you with powerful image recognition experience

System
-General bug fixes and improvements
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram