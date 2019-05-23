English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Finally get Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0.2 Update
After a long wait, the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T are finally getting the Android 9.0 Pie update.
After a long wait, the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T are finally getting the Android 9.0 Pie update.
OnePlus is finally rolling out Android 9.0 based OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. The company had been working on bringing the update since last year and early this year we saw some beta builds as well.
OnePlus has confirmed that OTA (over the air) update is rolling out and will have a staged rollout. It should be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in the coming few days, after making sure there are no critical bugs. The company also says that using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a very limited number of devices. So our suggestion is that you should probably be patient and the update should reach your device soon.
Here is the complete changelog shared by OnePlus:
System
-Updated system to Android 9 Pie
-Brand new UI for Android Pie
-Updated Android security patch to 2019.4
Do Not Disturb mode
-You can now customize the time range in the new Do Not Disturb mode
New Gaming mode 3.0
-Supported displaying text content of the heads up notifications
-Added notification for 3rd party calls
Phone
-Dialer now supports Google Duo
Camera
-Supports Google Lens to provide you with powerful image recognition experience
System
-General bug fixes and improvements
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
OnePlus has confirmed that OTA (over the air) update is rolling out and will have a staged rollout. It should be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in the coming few days, after making sure there are no critical bugs. The company also says that using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a very limited number of devices. So our suggestion is that you should probably be patient and the update should reach your device soon.
Here is the complete changelog shared by OnePlus:
System
-Updated system to Android 9 Pie
-Brand new UI for Android Pie
-Updated Android security patch to 2019.4
Do Not Disturb mode
-You can now customize the time range in the new Do Not Disturb mode
New Gaming mode 3.0
-Supported displaying text content of the heads up notifications
-Added notification for 3rd party calls
Phone
-Dialer now supports Google Duo
Camera
-Supports Google Lens to provide you with powerful image recognition experience
System
-General bug fixes and improvements
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results