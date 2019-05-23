OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Finally get Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0.2 Update

OnePlus is finally rolling out Android 9.0 based OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. The company had been working on bringing the update since last year and early this year we saw some beta builds as well.OnePlus has confirmed that OTA (over the air) update is rolling out and will have a staged rollout. It should be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in the coming few days, after making sure there are no critical bugs. The company also says that using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a very limited number of devices. So our suggestion is that you should probably be patient and the update should reach your device soon.Here is the complete changelog shared by OnePlus:-Updated system to Android 9 Pie-Brand new UI for Android Pie-Updated Android security patch to 2019.4-You can now customize the time range in the new Do Not Disturb mode-Supported displaying text content of the heads up notifications-Added notification for 3rd party calls-Dialer now supports Google Duo-Supports Google Lens to provide you with powerful image recognition experience-General bug fixes and improvements(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)