OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Receive Final Update With October 2019 Security Patch
OnePlus confirmed that it has already rolled out the first phase of the October 2019 Security Path to OnePlus 3 and 3T users.
OnePlus has started to roll out the final security update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, bringing the software maintenance schedule for the devices at its last stage. With this OnePlus has offered an additional one year of security updates. It is notable that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T back in 2016 and generally Android phone manufacturers provide software updates for two years only. According to a report, OnePlus has introduced a new update which includes the Android security patch for October 2019, updated Google Mobile Services (GMS) apps and some bug fixes with improved general performance on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Here’s the changelog for the new update:
System
· Updated Android security patch to 2019.10
· Updated GMS apps
· General bug fixes and improvements
The update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will be rolled out in a phased manner. The report said that initially the update will reach to select customers and will be rolled out for other users after no major issues with the update are found. OnePlus last updated OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in August which featured the Android security patches for August 2019.
