OnePlus 3/3T to Soon Get Android Pie as Closed Beta Begins
The OnePlus 3/3T are finally going to get the latest Android 9.0 update as the beta update program has begun.
The OnePlus 3/3T are finally going to get the latest Android 9.0 update as the beta update program has begun.
If you own a OnePlus 3 or 3T smartphone, there’s some good news. The company is finally bringing Android 9.0 Pie to the devices. OnePlus had confirmed when Android Pie was launched, that the OnePlus 6, 5/5T, and 3/3T would be updated to the new version of Android.
As of now, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 5 and 5T back in December have received the update. As for the OnePlus 3/3T, a OnePlus staff member has announced that registrations have opened for a closed beta of selected OnePlus 3 and 3T users for early builds of Oxygen OS with Android Pie.
Now the closed beta is not meant for all users, especially for someone who using the OnePlus 3 or 3T as a daily driver. It is only meant for OnePlus community members who will offer extensive feedback and frequently flash new builds that will usually involve wiping the device storage. Nonetheless this is good news as users will finally get the update soon.
The company first spoke about Android Pie update for the 3/3T in July 2018. Then in October, OnePlus delayed the update as it got busy and focused on the launch of the OnePlus 6T, which came with Android Pie out of the box.
