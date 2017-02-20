OnePlus 3T 128 GB on Sale on Amazon India; All You Should Know

The 128 GB version of the immensely popular OnePlus 3T (Gunmetal) will be in stock on Amazon India on Friday (February 17). Amazon.in, which has been exclusively selling the OnePlus 3T mobile phone, will begin the sale on 10:00AM IST.

However, Amazon India has announced the OnePlus 3T sale for Amazon Prime customers only. The event will end at 10.00PM tonight. Meanwhile, an open sale will be follow starting February 25. The 128GB Gunmetal version of OnePlus 3T will be up for sale for all Amazon India customers from next week.

OnePlus 3T 128GB variant costs Rs 34,999 and is available exclusively on e-commerce site Amazon India.

The OnePlus 3T is be available in two storage variants- 64GB for Rs 29,999 and 128GB for Rs 34,999 respectively. Only the 64GB version is available in Gunmetal and Soft Gold options. The 128GB OnePlus 3T will be available only in Gunmetal colour.

There is a 16MP rear camera featuring a Sony IMX 298 sensor with Sapphire glass protection for the lens. The front camera has been improved from 8MP to 16MP.

On the battery front, the new model offers a bigger 3,400mAh battery and supports Dash Charge. The company claims one-day battery life from 30 minutes of charge. It also has a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is a dual SIM phone and doesn’t support microSD cards.