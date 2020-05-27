OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 Updates are Here: An Impressive Feat for a 3-Year-Old Phone

OnePlus is impressively rolling out Android 10 to its three-years-old smartphone generation, the OnePlus 5 and 5T. The update is yet to be officially announced by OnePlus, but users of its official forum have reported that they are indeed receiving the update for the latest version of Android. While the update is arriving with roughly four months to go for Android 11’s expected release, users of the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones will take heart from the fact that a device lineup that is three years old was issued the latest Android version and its newest features, which many brands fail to deliver.

According to reports about the update, the latest version of OxygenOS releasing on the two phones includes the typical enhancements that are part of the Android 10 feature set. These include a deeper, system-level implementation of dark mode, full screen gesture operation mode, granular privacy control including clearer control over device location permissions, and the likes. On top of these, OnePlus is said to have implemented its own layer of changes to the latest version of OxygenOS. These include spam message filtering, camera and gaming enhancements and other custom features.

With the OnePlus 5T set to turn three years old soon, Android 10 is likely to be the last major update that it receives in its lifetime. While OnePlus has not made any official announcement regarding the matter so far, it is likely that the company will continue to offer incremental security and service updates for a stipulated period. Smartphones generally run on a two to three-year upgrade cycle, during which it receives all major software updates as well. However, this has also been a bone of contention for many devices, with one notable case being that of Xiaomi and its ill-fated Android 10 upgrade for the Mi A3.

With OnePlus not having announced the Android 10 upgrade for the OnePlus 5 and 5T as yet, it is likely that the update is being phased as of now. Hence, if you are among the users of the two phones, it would prove to be prudent to wait until the update is automatically pushed to your device. Given the pace of phased updates, this should not take too long.