OnePlus 5, 5T Finally Getting Android 8.1 Oreo: Here Are All New Features

The OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T has started receiving the OxygenOS 5.1.0 update, which brings Android 8.1 Oreo to these two handsets. The software is being released as an over the air (OTA) update, will be rolled out in phases. However, you can go into the ‘System Updates’ section in the phone’s settings to check if your phone is ready to download the update. If you own the OnePlus 5 or 5T, you can expect some other improvements besides the usual Android 8.1 Oreo stuff, including a newer security patch. Apart from this, the update includes the April security patch, new optimizations in gaming mode, a network boost, category tags in the app drawer, and auto names for folders based on category. The OnePlus 5T also gets full-screen gesture support, which was already active in the open beta version of OxygenOS for the device.Here's OnePlus's changelog for the OxygenOS 5.1 update:Updated system to Android 8.1 OreoUpdated Android security patch to 2018-04Added full-screen gesture support( Only 5T)Added new optimizations in gaming mode including power saving and pausing adaptive brightnessAdded category tags in the search section of the app drawerAuto name folders based on categoryAs for its specifications, the OnePlus 5T features a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution and protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus has also introduced Face Unlock in the OnePlus 5T as a first in the OnePlus devices and claims to unlock the phone in 0.4 seconds. However, the Face Unlock feature will not work with third party Payment apps. OnePlus 5T is powered by Snapdragon 835 Soc and will be available in two storage options - 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option. It will run the latest OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone will be backed by a 3300 mAh battery which will also feature Dash Charging.In terms of optics, the OnePlus 5T sports a dual camera setup at the back, which claims to deliver an improved performance in 'Low-light photography' and 'Portrait' images over the OnePlus 5. Though the smartphone carries almost similar camera-hardware specifications as in OnePlus 5, the secondary lens on the OnePlus 5T features Intelligent Pixel Technology. OnePlus 5T also features a 3.55 mm headphone jack.