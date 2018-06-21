OnePlus 5 And OnePlus 5T Now Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.3 OTA Update

OnePlus has started rolling out an update to its OxygenOS version that currently runs on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. The latest software update by the company is being introduced as the OxygenOS 5.1.3 and brings several fixes. The 58MB update is available over-the-air (OTA) and will be rolled out in phases. The update comes less than a month after OxygenOS 5.1.2. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users, who have not received the OTA update, can check by going into Settings > System updates.The new update brings fixes only to the minor issues. It fixes the issue with OnePlus bootloaders. This update fixes stability issue with Bluetooth connection for cars and includes general bug fixes and improvements. Apart from these, the update brings the general bug fixes and the improvements. Previously OnePlus announced the rollout of OxygenOS 5.1.3 on June 15 through a post but the company deleted the similar post on June 17 and now finally OnePlus has announced the new update.To recall OnePlus has earlier rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.2 updates for both the OnePlus smartphones. The update brings fixes to several issues including those experienced while connecting to Wi-Fi, during screen auto-rotation and the problem of the mic not working on some AKG earphones. The update also introduced some new features which include a 'map view' for the Gallery to let users view their photos by location.