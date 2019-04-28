Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 With Latest April Security Update

The OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T are getting a new OxygenOS update which includes the latest security patch and system stability.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 With Latest April Security Update
The OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T are getting a new OxygenOS update which includes the latest security patch and system stability.
Loading...
OnePlus has been one of the few smartphone makers working hard to bring the latest update to its smartphone line. Today we are hearing that the company has released a new update for its older generation of smartphones from 2017. The OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T are getting a new OxygenOS update which includes the latest security patch and system stability.

The new OxygenOS 9.0.5 update is said to be rolling out which fixes some bugs and more importantly includes the latest April 2019 security patches. According to XDA, this new update secures your device against the recently disclosed flaw found in Qualcomm’s Secure Execution Environment (QSEE). The flaw allows attackers to extract the private keys from the QSEE on Qualcomm Snapdragon devices, although the attacker needs to have root-level privileges on your device. While that’s a long shot, there are a few who have actually unlocked the bootloader on their devices, which could potentially be at risk.

Other improvements include stability for parallel apps and gaming mode. The new OxygenOS 9.0.5 update doesn’t bring anything groundbreaking and is a pretty minor update to ensure the security and reliability of the devices. Here is the full changelog:

System
Updated Android security patch to 2019.4
Phone
Improved stability for the Phone app
Parallel Apps
Fixed issue with parallel apps showing primary account
Fixed issues with download pictures in parallel WhatsApp
Gaming mode
Fixed couldn’t receive third-party apps video call issues
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram