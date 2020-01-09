OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Receive OxygenOS 9.0.10 Update Featuring December Security Patch
The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are getting new updates but apart from the security patch the new update doesn't bring any new feature.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has been pretty consistent when it comes to pushing updates to its devices. Recently, OnePlus begun rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.10 to the OnePlus 5 and 5T. The update features the December Android security patch. The company has started pushing the latest update before officially making an announcement on the OnePlus forums. It is possible that the company is planning to have a staged rollout, where users get the updates in different phases.
The update was first reported by XDA Developers, which also revealed that the December 2019 security patch does not include major changes. Apart from a few general bug fixes and improvements, there are no major changes coming with OxygenOS 9.0.10. If you haven’t received the update yet, you can wait for the notification. Meanwhile, if you want the update on urgent basis, you can download the relevant zip package for your device and manually install it by downloading zips available for the OxygenOS 9.0.9 to OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices. Once the zip file is downloaded, go to Settings < System < System Updates < “Local Upgrade.”
Other devices like the OnePlus 6 series and OnePlus 7 series, have already received Oxygen OS 10.3.0 firmware update based on Android 10. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 5 series might take some time to get Android 10. However, it is expected to roll out sometime in Q2 2020.
