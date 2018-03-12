English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 5T Receives Android 8.1 Oreo Through Oxygen OS Open Beta V.4
The Android 8.1 Oreo update is only available on the beta build as of now.
OnePlus 5T starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update on the beta version. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma, News18.com)
As per a new OnePlus blog post, OnePlus 5T is receiving Android 8.1 Oreo through an OxygenOS open beta version 4. Essentially, the OS update for those using the beta version of the OxygenOS. For the open beta OnePlus 5T users, the Android 8.1 Oreo will be available as an Over-The-Air update.
According to the post, the new Android 8.1 Oreo update comes with features like auto pick-up gesture, optimised full-screen gesture support, bug fixes, added clock styles as well as general improvements. The auto pick-up gesture will allow the OnePlus 5T users to answer calls by simply raising their smartphone. The update also includes an update to the Android security patch for February 2018.
The gaming mode on the OnePlus 5T has also been further enhanced through the update with a power-saving and pause-adaptive brightness option while gaming. The new Android 8.0 Oreo update will also allow users to switch devices easily, thanks to a OnePlus Switch feature that will enable users to transfer application data.
The Android 8.1 Oreo update is only available on the beta build currently and the company has not announced a date for its availability on the stable build. Users on the beta build can experience Android 8.1 Oreo and report any bugs to OnePlus that they encounter during their use.
