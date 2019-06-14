Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, 5T Gets Digital Wellbeing, Fnatic Mode in Beta Update

The latest beta update brings two polar opposite features — one that urges you to cool down from smartphone over-usage, and the other that boosts performance for hardcore gaming.

IANS

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has started rolling out a new Beta update for its OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. The company is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 20 for OnePlus 6; Beta 21 for OnePlus 6T; Beta 34 for OnePlus 5 and Beta 32 for OnePlus 5T, news website XDA Developers reported late on Thursday.

The new Beta update brings Android 9.0 Pie Digital Wellbeing feature to all the devices, which helps keep the track of time and ways of use of the smartphone. The update also introduces the "Fnatic mode" — that basically boosts the performance and network reception so that users can get an immersive gaming experience on these OnePlus smartphones.

In addition, features like Zen Mode, DC Dimming, RAM Boost and Screen Recorder are also expected to come soon to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. To recall, OnePlus also confirmed last month that OnePlus 5/5T would be included in the Android Q Beta programme. Both the two-year-old handsets are running Android Pie OS as of now.

