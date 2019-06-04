OnePlus 6, 6T Get OxygenOS 9.0.6 Update, Miss out on Zen Mode and Screen Recorder
The OnePlus 6 and 6T are getting a new update with general fixes and the Android security patch for May.
OnePlus has begun the rollout of a new update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. The new OxygenOS 9.0.6 update brings some general bug fixes and improvements, support for the new Bullets Wireless 2 earphones, and Android security updates for May 2019.
The new update also brings improvements to the overall photo quality of the front camera. Two anticipated features, that were announced with the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, are however missing. These are Zen Mode or Screen Recorder, which were confirmed to arrive for the OnePlus 6 and the 6T. The first feature basically shuts down all the features of your phone for 20 minutes so that you can unplug from the digital life. The latter is pretty much obvious and works great for users who are into mobile gaming.
The two features have made their way to the beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, which means that they should arrive for all consumers sooner than later. The OxygenOS 9.0.6 update is rolling out over-the-air and since its an incremental rollout, only a few users should get the OTA today, with a broader rollout in a few days.
Here is the complete change-log:
-System
Updated Android Security Patch to 2019.5
General bug fixes and improvements
-Bluetooth
Support for Quick Pairing of Bullets Wireless 2 added
Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth
-Launcher
Improved confirm password UI for hidden space
-Camera (OnePlus 6T)
Optimized photo quality from the front camera
-Bug fix
Fixed issue with ringtone for SMS
Fixed issue with speed dial getting cleared
Fixed issue loading credentials required WiFi requiring Login
