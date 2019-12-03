Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10 Open Beta 2 Update Fixes Several Bugs

The latest OxygenOS update from One Plus brings improved system and camera performance and fixes the 5Ghz WiFi connection.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
OnePlus to Make Its Hyderabad R&D Centre Biggest Globally
Image for Representation

OnePlus is rolling-out the second beta, or Beta 2 of the Android 10 update with OxygenOS for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones. The update comes at a time when there are some smartphones which are still running on Android 9. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, has announced a few fixes as well as improvements in the new beta update. According to the changelog on the OnePlus forum, the latest beta 2 update has fixed some bugs related to the fingerprint identification problem, the animation lag for the fingerprint unlock, the automatic freeze and reboot. The latest OnePlus update also brings improved camera performance. It has improved the system stability and has also fixed the 5Ghz Wi-Fi connection issues in its latest update.

Here is the complete changelog as per the OnePlus forum.

System

• Fixed the fingerprint identification issue

• Fixed the animation lag for the fingerprint unlock

• Fixed the automatic Freeze and Reboot issues

• Improved system stability and fixed other known issues

Camera

• Improved the performance and General bug fixes

WiFi and internet

• Fixed the 5Ghz WiFi connection

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users would be notified about the update. The software update is in beta version and the builds are not as stable as OnePlus' official OTAs (over the air), the smartphone manufacturer added.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

