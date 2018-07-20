OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories

OnePlus has announced exclusive offers for students from July 23 to July 30. OnePlus 'back to school' offer will go live on July 23 and will be available till July 30. With this, the Chinese company aims to make OnePlus products more accessible to students in the country. As part of the Back to School offer, college students can avail Rs. 1,500 discount on the OnePlus 6 smartphone when they purchase the device using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. In addition, there is a 20 per cent discount on OnePlus 6 accessories such as covers, cases when bought on OnePlus' online store or exclusive offline channels. As part of Amazon's Back to School offer, special offers on Kindle will be provided to students. OnePlus 6 Back to School offer is available on Amazon India, OnePlus India online store and all exclusive offline stores.Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “Our core users are between the ages of 18-35 and students form almost 30% of that community. Students are the most demanding consumers who believe in making educated purchases backed by extensive research and therefore, investing in a premium smartphone becomes that much more crucial.“With these offers, we hope to make it easier for students to purchase our latest premium flagship and other accessories. Our products are designed for smooth performance that is ideal for multitasking, helping you balance all aspects of your college-life, both work and play with ease,” he added.The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.