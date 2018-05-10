English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 Fast AF Sale on May 13 is Probably Your Best Bet of Buying The Smartphone First
OnePlus has announced a Fast AF sale for the OnePlus 6.
OnePlus 6 will be up for sale on Amazon India in OnePlus Fast AF sale.
OnePlus is set to unveil its next flagship, the OnePlus 6 in India on May 17. Prior to the launch, the company has now announced a special sale for its fans to get their hands on the OnePlus device just days after its launch. OnePlus has declared a Fast AF (Fast And First) sale scheduled for May 13 to May 16 on the company's exclusive e-commerce partner Amazon India. Along with the smartphone, buyers of the OnePlus 6 through this sale will also be getting an extended warranty of 3 months for the device.
In order to be amongst the first to buy the OnePlus 6, users will have to buy a Rs 1000 Amazon.in e-gift card during the OnePlus Fast AF sale from May 13 to May 16. Buyers can then redeem the gift card in exchange for a OnePlus 6 device on the sale dates scheduled for May 21 and May 22. Through this purchase, eligible buyers will be entitled to a Rs 1000 Amazon Pay cashback as well as an extended manufacturer warranty of 3 months in addition to the standard 1-year warranty.
Along with the OnePlus Fast AF sale, the company is also organising pop-up events across the globe and in multiple cities in India to provide its fans a chance to experience its upcoming flagship smartphones. In India, the OnePlus 6 pop-ups will take place between 3:30PM-8PM on 21st May, and between 11AM-7PM on 22nd May at the following venues:
• Mumbai-High Street Phoenix
• Pune-Phoenix MarketCity
• Chennai-The Forum Vijaya
• Hyderabad-The Forum Sujana
• Delhi-DLF Place Saket
• Kolkata-South City Mall
• Ahmedabad-Gulmohar Park Mall
• Bangalore-OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road
OnePlus 6 comes equipped with the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new flagship has been confirmed to offer a bezel-less screen with an iPhone X-like notch display at the top.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
