OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9 Pie Open Beta Update And Here is How it Works

OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta 1 ROM based on Android 9.0 Pie for the OnePlus 6. Google launched Android 9.0 Pie as the latest iteration of its mobile operating system last month. The OnePlus 6 is one of the first few smartphones that are receiving Android Pie. Users who wish to experience the latest Pie features can switch to the beta stream of updates. Users will be able to test Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1. OnePlus also detailed the method that OnePlus 6 users can use to install the Android 9 Pie update. Here is how it works, according to OnePlus:1. Download the ROM upgrade package.2. Copy ROM upgrade package to the mobile phone storage.3. Settings -> system updates -> top right corner icon -> local upgrade -> click on the installation package -> immediately upgrade -> system upgrade to 100%.4. You will now need to select the Reboot system option to update the smartphone.The latest OS update for the OnePlus 6 comes with a brand new user interface for Android Pie. The smartphone gets new Android P gesture navigation. The update brings the integrated OnePlus customisation features like support for accent colour customisations, a new Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings, and the new Gaming Mode 3.0, which has a text notification mode and support for notifications for third-party calls.Opting for the Open Beta program means users will no longer get stable OxygenOS updates in future. Also, note that the software changes on the Open Beta program can cause the phone erase data on it permanently.