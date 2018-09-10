English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 Gets Android Pie-Based OxygenOS Open Beta 2: Everything You Need to Know
OnePlus released the first Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 on 3 September and has now followed up with a second Open Beta within a week, already improving on a number of things.
Google launched Android 9.0 Pie as the latest iteration of its mobile operating system last month. Now, the OnePlus 6 is one of the first few smartphones that are receiving Android Pie. As per a report by XDADevelopers, OnePlus released the first Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 on 3 September and has now followed up with a second Open Beta within a week, already improving on a number of things.
OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6 brings improved stability for Wi-Fi connections, optimised background power consumption control, and optimisation for pocket mode. The multitasking UI has also been refined and scrolling/touch latency issues from first open beta have been addressed. Moreover, OnePlus has optimized image quality for the front camera, offered an improved UI for OTPs and added volume settings shortcut underneath the volume panel.
The Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 6 has a file size of about 1.5GB. Users will need to manually download the ROM to update their smartphones to receive the features. Those who are on OxygenOS Open Beta 1 should get the Beta 2 build as an OTA update. However, if you are running a stable version, you can download it from here. Once downloaded, copy the installation package in your phone's storage and use Local Upgrade option to install the file (Settings ->Software updates->Gear icon on top-right corner->Local Upgrade).
