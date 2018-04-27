English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
A new image of OnePlus 6 has been leaked online and it gives the full frontal view of the display of the OnePlus smartphone.
OnePlus 6 is set to launch on May 17. (photo for representation, Image: News18.com)
OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming flagship in India. It is now confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be making its way to India on May 17, a day after it makes its global debut. Though much of the specifications and features of the smartphone have already been leaked online, a recent leak provides what can probably be called the very first look at the Full view display of the smartphone. In the recent image leaked online, OnePlus 6 can be seen packed in a box with its display on.
The recent image posted by TechStatic allegedly shows the display of the upcoming OnePlus 6. The phone can be seen packed in a box and a timestamp at the back confirms that the picture has been taken on April 23. Interestingly, however, the image does not match with the one that was leaked online a month earlier. The OnePlus 6 was believed to have a noticeable chin at the bottom bezel, something that the device in this picture misses out on. As can be seen in the image, the device sports no bezel at the bottom at all. So there is a question mark on the authenticity of the image.
OnePlus 6 Leaked Image. (Image: Techstatic)
Also read: Xiaomi Mi 6X vs Nokia X6: Which One Should You Wait For?
Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.
In a tweet earlier, OnePlus also hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
As per other reports, the much-awaited smartphone will be priced at Rs 39,999, while another report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi S2, Mi Pad 4 Spotted: Price, Specifications And More
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
The recent image posted by TechStatic allegedly shows the display of the upcoming OnePlus 6. The phone can be seen packed in a box and a timestamp at the back confirms that the picture has been taken on April 23. Interestingly, however, the image does not match with the one that was leaked online a month earlier. The OnePlus 6 was believed to have a noticeable chin at the bottom bezel, something that the device in this picture misses out on. As can be seen in the image, the device sports no bezel at the bottom at all. So there is a question mark on the authenticity of the image.
OnePlus 6 Leaked Image. (Image: Techstatic)
Also read: Xiaomi Mi 6X vs Nokia X6: Which One Should You Wait For?
Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.
In a tweet earlier, OnePlus also hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
As per other reports, the much-awaited smartphone will be priced at Rs 39,999, while another report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi S2, Mi Pad 4 Spotted: Price, Specifications And More
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know