OnePlus 6 Independence Day Offer: Get Rs. 2,000 Off, No Cost EMI And More

OnePlus has announced Independence Day offers on the company’s latest flagship, the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 Independence Day offers will be live from today, August 9 to August 12 on Amazon India and OnePlus.in store. The sale will go on till August 15 for OnePlus offline channels. As part of the offer, buyers can avail no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 6 if the purchase is made on Amazon.in and OnePlus’ official online store between August 9 and 12 2018. Customers will receive Rs. 2,000 additional discount on exchange of old phones for the purchase of the OnePlus 6 on Amazon.in and Oneplus.in.During the sale, those interested in OnePlus accessories will get 20 per cent discount on range of accessories on oneplus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline channels on the purchase of the OnePlus 6. Amazon India is also giving 10 percent instant discount to all users who purchase the smartphone using the SBI debit or credit cards.OnePlus 6 prices in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999.The OnePlus 6 specifications feature a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.