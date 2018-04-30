English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 India Launch on May 17; Here's How You Can Attend it
OnePlus will also be giving away goodies to the fans who buy the tickets to the May 17 launch event in Mumbai.
OnePlus 6 India Launch Event. (Image: OnePlus)
OnePlus is geared up for the launch of its next flagship, the OnePlus 6 scheduled for May 16 in London. While the company will be flying 12 lucky OnePlus fans to the launch event, in addition to 25 others based in UK, all the others who are anticipating the launch will be missing the live unveil of the smartphone on the date. OnePlus, however, has taken care of this too, with its recent arrangements of live streaming the event online on its channels.
Those seeking to watch the global launch event of the OnePlus 6 can know about all the channels on which the live streaming will take place, here.
Alternatively, the India launch event of the OnePlus 6 will be taking place on May 17. While the travelling all the way to the UK for the smartphone's launch seems a bit too far-fetched, Indian fans of the smartphone company can catch the launch event live in Mumbai on May 17 at 3 pm IST. For the same, OnePlus will start selling the tickets to the event starting May 8, 2018 at 10 am. Interestingly, OnePlus is also giving away OnePlus goodies to those who buy tickets to the live event in Mumbai.
The OnePlus goodies mentioned on the OnePlus India official website include OnePlus Tote Bag, Marvel Avengers Cap, Marvel Avengers T-shirt, OnePlus Notebook, Cash Cannon and a OnePlus Voucher worth Rs 999.
OnePlus 6 Specifications
A recent image of the device leaked on the Internet shows a completely bezel-less display on the upcoming OnePlus 6. Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.
In a tweet earlier, OnePlus also hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
As per other reports, the much-awaited smartphone will be priced at Rs 39,999, while another report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
