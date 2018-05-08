English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 India Launch Tickets For May 17 Are Officially Sold Out
The OnePlus 6 launch date in India coincides with that of China, meaning the smartphone will be launched simultaneously in both the countries.
OnePlus 6 India Launch Passes. (Image: OnePlus India Twitter)
OnePlus 6 is a smartphone that many are waiting for in 2018. Now with so many leaks and confirmations by the company officials on what the OnePlus 6 will be like, much of the fun is also in a way drained as many rumours are believed to make it to the device. The OnePlus 6 is all set to launch on May 16, 2018, globally. In India, however, the OnePlus 6 will be launching on May 17. The India event will take place in Mumbai for which the company had opened up tickets that fans could buy to attend the event live. Now, if you were late to get this news the only option that you have of watching the event is on a live stream over the internet. The company has tweeted on its Twitter handle that the Mumbai launch event tickets for the launch of OnePlus 6 are now all sold out.
The company through a series of blog posts and social media tweets and Facebook posts have confirmed many specifications of this device. The OnePlus 6 launch date in India coincides with that of China, meaning the smartphone will be launched simultaneously in both the countries.
As for its highlights, the OnePlus 6 boasts of top-of-the-line specifications, the latest Google Android OS and an iPhone X like notch display. OnePlus 6 teasers to date have also revealed that the smartphone will come as an Amazon exclusive in India.
According to a recent report on the internet the device will launch for Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier also confirmed an iPhone X like notch display for the OnePlus 6. As per reports till date, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC, carry a 6GB RAM and an 8GB RAM option and will offer 128GB and 256Gb internal storage options.
We're officially SOLD OUT!— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 8, 2018
Huge thanks to everyone. See you on May 17 pic.twitter.com/0zm0WmNhUZ
As for its highlights, the OnePlus 6 boasts of top-of-the-line specifications, the latest Google Android OS and an iPhone X like notch display. OnePlus 6 teasers to date have also revealed that the smartphone will come as an Amazon exclusive in India.
According to a recent report on the internet the device will launch for Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier also confirmed an iPhone X like notch display for the OnePlus 6. As per reports till date, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC, carry a 6GB RAM and an 8GB RAM option and will offer 128GB and 256Gb internal storage options.
