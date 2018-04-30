English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 India Price To Start at Rs 36,999; India Launch On May 17
The OnePlus goodies mentioned on the OnePlus India official website include OnePlus Tote Bag, Marvel Avengers Cap, Marvel Avengers T-shirt, OnePlus Notebook, Cash Cannon and a OnePlus Voucher worth Rs 999
There have been so many leaks on the OnePlus 6 that it was really hard to define what will the launch event consist off. Also, the only missing leak was the price on the OnePlus 6 device. And according to the latest in a series of leaks the India pricing of the OnePlus 6 also was released. These are also believed to be the precise numbers for both the storage variants of OnePlus 6 and it looks like there will be no 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 6 64GB and 128GB according to these leaks will be priced at Rs 36,999 ($558) and Rs 39,999 ($603) respectively. If this pricing accounts to be true, the OnePlus 6 will be the most expensive OnePlus device to launch in the four-year history of OnePlus.
OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will launch on May 16 at an event in London that will also be streamed on their website. Additionally, OnePlus is also giving a chance to 12 international OnePlus fans to travel to the launch event. OnePlus 6 will come with the latest flagship processor by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845 SoC and will also come with a 6.28-inch display that will sport an iPhone X like notch. OnePlus 6 is also confirmed to have an all-glass design and support for wireless charging. Other features also include dust and water resistance along with a dual-camera setup similar to OnePlus 5T.
For OnePlus fans, the India launch event of the OnePlus 6 will be taking place on May 17. Fans can also can catch the launch event live in Mumbai on May 17 at 3 pm IST. For the same, OnePlus will start selling the tickets to the event starting May 8, 2018 at 10 am. Interestingly, OnePlus is also giving away OnePlus goodies to those who buy tickets to the live event in Mumbai.
