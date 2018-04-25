English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus 6 is Coming to India on May 17; Global Launch on May 16

OnePlus has announced the global launch date for its next flagship and the device is coming to India the very next day.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 6 is Coming to India on May 17; Global Launch on May 16
OnePlus 6 India Launch Date. (Image: OnePlus Invite)
After much hype around the upcoming OnePlus flagship, OnePlus 6, the company has finally announced the launch dates for the smartphone. The OnePlus 6 is set to debut in the global market on May 16. Surprisingly, just a day after that, the OnePlus 6 will also make its way to India on the May 17 in an event scheduled for 3 pm in Mumbai. The OnePlus 6 launch date in India coincides with that of China, meaning the smartphone will be launched simultaneously in both the countries. As for its highlights, the OnePlus 6 boasts of top-of-the-line specifications, the latest Google Android OS and an iPhone X like notch display. OnePlus 6 teasers till date have also revealed that the smartphone will come as an Amazon exclusive in India.

According to a recent report on the internet the device will launch for Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier also confirmed an iPhone X like notch display for the OnePlus 6. As per reports till date, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC, carry a 6GB RAM and an 8GB RAM option and will offer 128GB and 256Gb internal storage options.

Also read: Xiaomi India's Manu Kumar Jain Is Giving Away Redmi 5 And Redmi Note 5 For Retweets

To recall, OnePlus has already announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special "Avengers: Infinity War" edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6. Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" special edition smartphone in collaboration with a science-fiction film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for Rs 38,999.

Watch: OnePlus 5T Review | Better than OnePlus 5?


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You