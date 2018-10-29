OnePlus 6 Launch in New York Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

Tap ❤️ below to join us on 29 October at 11 am EDT to watch the #OnePlus6T Live Event. pic.twitter.com/TQG79nIpdo — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 22, 2018

OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship OnePlus 6T globally at an event being held in New York today. The launch event will begin today at 11 a.m local time and 8.30 p.m in India. The company will also be live streaming the event on its official website and YouTube channel. You can also watch the video embedded below:According to recent reports, OnePlus 6T will be available for Rs 37,999. The OnePlus 6T will be exclusively available on Amazon. The customers can pre-book the device till October 30. The smartphone will go on sale on the Amazon India website starting November 1. As part of the launch offers, Amazon is giving an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI credit and debit card and Citibank credit cards. It’s likely that Amazon India will have an early-access sale for Amazon Prime members a day earlier, suggesting the accuracy of the November 1 date.The device is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology in which the fingerprint sensor is placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a unibody design. This technology is fairly new with phones from Vivo and Oppo having adopted it already. A short while ago, leaks had confirmed that the OnePlus 6T could be fuelled by a 3700mAh battery, and to top it up, OnePlus’ superfast Fast Charge could be filling it in a flash. Speculations are also ripe about OnePlus borrowing OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge for the 6T for an even faster refill.