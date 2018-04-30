English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 Launch On May 16 Will Be Available on Live Stream, Here's How You Can Tune In
Here's how you can live stream the OnePlus 6 global launch on May 16
OnePlus 6 India Launch Date. (Image: OnePlus Invite)
OnePlus 6 is a smartphone that many are waiting for in 2018. The OnePlus 6 is all set to launch on May 16, 2018, globally. In India, however, the OnePlus 6 will be launching on May 17. The India event will take place in Mumbai. The company through a series of blog posts and social media tweets and Facebook posts have confirmed many specifications of this device. Now, what if you are not able to see the Mumbai event and you want to watch the launch live?
OnePlus will be streaming the London launch event live globally. All OnePlus fans need to do is login to the OnePlus official page at 12 pm EDT (9:30 pm IST) on May 16 and watch the entire event irrespective of wherever you are. And if you are busy watching an IPL match during that time, you can also tune into the Mumbai event that'll take place at 3:00 pm on May 17. The Mumbai launch event will also be live streamed on their website.
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Here's the link to the page where you can watch both these events live:
https://www.oneplus.in/launch-6
Don't forget to bookmark these pages and set your calendars if you are also among many who are waiting for their next smartphone purchase but are just waiting for the OnePlus 6 to launch.
Also don't forget to read Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy OnePlus 6.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube
Watch this space for more on how you can attend the OnePlus 6 launch event in Mumbai on May 17.
Also Watch
OnePlus will be streaming the London launch event live globally. All OnePlus fans need to do is login to the OnePlus official page at 12 pm EDT (9:30 pm IST) on May 16 and watch the entire event irrespective of wherever you are. And if you are busy watching an IPL match during that time, you can also tune into the Mumbai event that'll take place at 3:00 pm on May 17. The Mumbai launch event will also be live streamed on their website.
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Here's the link to the page where you can watch both these events live:
https://www.oneplus.in/launch-6
Don't forget to bookmark these pages and set your calendars if you are also among many who are waiting for their next smartphone purchase but are just waiting for the OnePlus 6 to launch.
Also don't forget to read Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy OnePlus 6.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube
Watch this space for more on how you can attend the OnePlus 6 launch event in Mumbai on May 17.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Online Shopping: One Out Of Three Customers Receive Fake Products
- Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says Focus on Scoring Early Against Bayern
- Rajkummar Rao's Newton Lands in Legal Trouble After CRPF Officer Files Complaint
- Sonam Kapoor in a Beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga is Giving Us All the Wedding Vibes
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report