2-min read

OnePlus 6 Listed on HDFC Bank's SmartBuy Website With Image, Complete Specifications

The OnePlus flagship has been spotted on the shopping portal before its launch.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2018, 9:22 PM IST
OnePlus 6 has been found listed on HDFC Bank's shopping portal, SmartBuy.
Just a couple of weeks before its launch, the next OnePlus flagship has been spotted on HDFC Bank SmartBuy, the online shopping portal of the bank. In addition to displaying the image of the OnePlus 6, the listing also reveals a bundle of specifications of the smartphone. Surprisingly, some of the specifications of the OnePlus 6 which are listed on the website do not match with those that the earlier reports around the smartphone have claimed. For instance, the device is listed to sport a 5.7-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, which, going by the previous offerings of OnePlus, can be judged to be false.

The OnePlus 6 listing on SmartBuy reveals two variants of the smartphone priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 39,999. As per the listing, the device is shown as "Out of Stock". Along with this, the specifications of the smartphone on the website mention a 5.7-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a single 23-megapixel camera at the back along with a 16-megapixel camera dual camera setup at the front. The device is listed to be backed by a 3500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 6 SmartBuy Listing OnePlus 6 listing on SmartBuy

Interestingly, many of the specifications can be considered to be bogus as the smartphone has been repeatedly reported to sport a larger-than-6-inch display with an iPhone X like notch at the top. In addition, the optics listed on SmartBuy cannot hold true as the OnePlus 6 is known to sport a dual camera setup at the back. The opposite of the camera specifications, i.e. a 23-megapixel selfie shooter and a 16-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, however, might hold true.

OnePlus 6 is set to make its global debut on May 16 and will be unveiled in India on May 17 in an event in Mumbai. The smartphone will be priced at Rs 36,999. Following the recent announcement of the OnePlus 6, the premium smartphone maker has announced pop-up events across 8 Indian cities, between 21-22 May. Fans will be able to experience and purchase the flagship OnePlus 6 at these pop-up stores over two days, on a first-come-first-serve basis. Across the globe, pop-ups will be held in New York, London, Paris, Milan and Beijing.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
