English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 Marvel 'Avengers Infinity War' Limited Edition Launches on May 17 in India: Specifications, Price And More
This time, the OnePlus CEO himself has teased at the limited edition of the OnePlus 6.
OnePlus 5T. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship, OnePlus 6 is set to launch in India on May 17, following its global launch on May 16. While most of the specifications around the next 'flagship killer' have surfaced on the Internet in various reports, the hype around the smartphone just does not seem to die down. To take it even further, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has recently posted a teaser video on his Facebook account. The all-new teaser of the smartphone hints at a limited edition of the OnePlus 6. And since the company has announced its association with the upcoming Marvel movie, 'Avengers: Infinity Wars', OnePlus is likely to launch an "Avengers: Infinity Wars" limited edition of the OnePlus 6.
The new teaser video released by Carl Pei again highlights the OnePlus 6's enhanced speed. The new OnePlus flagship will be powered by a Qualcomm's most powerful chipset till date, the Snapdragon 845 SoC and is expected to come in two memory variants with one carrying a 6GB RAM and the other an 8GB RAM.
In a tweet earlier, OnePlus hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
Also read: Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans
Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.
To recall, OnePlus on Thursday announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special "Avengers: Infinity War" edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6. Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" special edition smartphone in collaboration with a science-fiction film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for Rs 38,999.
Also read: Xiaomi Chairman, CEO and Founder Lei Jun Promises to Give Back to Users if Net Profit Margin Exceeds 5%
The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. Based on the recent rumours and the teasers released by OnePlus, the OnePlus 6 will be sporting an iPhone X-like notch design.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Also Watch
The new teaser video released by Carl Pei again highlights the OnePlus 6's enhanced speed. The new OnePlus flagship will be powered by a Qualcomm's most powerful chipset till date, the Snapdragon 845 SoC and is expected to come in two memory variants with one carrying a 6GB RAM and the other an 8GB RAM.
In a tweet earlier, OnePlus hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we 😉 pic.twitter.com/QEnOdm3Xtk— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 16, 2018
Also read: Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans
Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.
To recall, OnePlus on Thursday announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special "Avengers: Infinity War" edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6. Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" special edition smartphone in collaboration with a science-fiction film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for Rs 38,999.
Also read: Xiaomi Chairman, CEO and Founder Lei Jun Promises to Give Back to Users if Net Profit Margin Exceeds 5%
The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. Based on the recent rumours and the teasers released by OnePlus, the OnePlus 6 will be sporting an iPhone X-like notch design.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale