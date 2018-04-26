OnePlus 6 Marvel 'Avengers Infinity War' Limited Edition Launches on May 17 in India: Specifications, Price And More

Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we 😉 pic.twitter.com/QEnOdm3Xtk — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 16, 2018

OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship, OnePlus 6 is set to launch in India on May 17, following its global launch on May 16. While most of the specifications around the next 'flagship killer' have surfaced on the Internet in various reports, the hype around the smartphone just does not seem to die down. To take it even further, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has recently posted a teaser video on his Facebook account. The all-new teaser of the smartphone hints at a limited edition of the OnePlus 6. And since the company has announced its association with the upcoming Marvel movie, 'Avengers: Infinity Wars', OnePlus is likely to launch an "Avengers: Infinity Wars" limited edition of the OnePlus 6.The new teaser video released by Carl Pei again highlights the OnePlus 6's enhanced speed. The new OnePlus flagship will be powered by a Qualcomm's most powerful chipset till date, the Snapdragon 845 SoC and is expected to come in two memory variants with one carrying a 6GB RAM and the other an 8GB RAM.In a tweet earlier, OnePlus hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.To recall, OnePlus on Thursday announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special "Avengers: Infinity War" edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6. Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" special edition smartphone in collaboration with a science-fiction film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for Rs 38,999.The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. Based on the recent rumours and the teasers released by OnePlus, the OnePlus 6 will be sporting an iPhone X-like notch design.