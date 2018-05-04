English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
A recent image posted by OnePlus gives us the first glimpse at the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.
OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition box. (Image: OnePlus/ Weibo)
OnePlus 6 is set to make its global debut on May 16 and before-hand, the Chinese smartphone maker had unveiled its tie-up with the 'Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War' to ramp up the excitement around the upcoming OnePlus flagship. As a part of the tie-up, OnePlus will also be unveiling a OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition following its launch. Right before a couple of weeks of the scheduled launch, OnePlus has proceeded to tease the OnePlus fans by posting an image of the package box of the limited 'Avengers edition' of the OnePlus 6 on its official Weibo handle.
A recently posted image on the Weibo account of OnePlus reveals a OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition retail box with the Avengers logo on the top of the box. As can be seen, the OnePlus logo on the much attractive packaging has been shifted to the side of the box and the glittering logo of the Avengers is the only centrepiece on the top of the box, with a small Marvel logo right below it. OnePlus did not reveal any more information about the limited edition OnePlus 6.
Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.
In a tweet earlier, OnePlus also hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
