OnePlus 6, Nokia 7 Plus, Google Pixel 2 and List Of Devices That Are Eligible For Android P Beta Update

Google put the spotlight on its artificial intelligence smarts at its annual developer's conference The Google I/O recently. Google announced new consumer features aimed at simplifying our life, but what everyone was waiting for was the list of devices that will be eligible for the Android P Beta update. Many of the updates on Android P have a practical bent, designed to ease tasks such as composing emails, making lists, navigating city streets and lessening the digital distractions that have increasingly addled people's lives as a result of previous tech industry innovations. So, we get you a list of devices that are eligible for the Android P Beta update and many of them are available in India.Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review1. Google Pixel2. Google Pixel XL3. Google Pixel 2 4. Google Pixel 2 XL5. OnePlus 6 (Launching on May 16) 6. Nokia 7 Plus 7. Sony Xperia XZ 28. Oppo R15 Pro9. Vivo X2110. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S 11. Essential Phone