OnePlus 6, Nokia 7 Plus, Google Pixel 2 and List Of Devices That Are Eligible For Android P Beta Update

We get you a list of devices that are eligible for the Android P Beta update and many of them are available in India.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2018, 2:01 PM IST
Nokia 7 Plus (Image: News18.com)
Google put the spotlight on its artificial intelligence smarts at its annual developer's conference The Google I/O recently. Google announced new consumer features aimed at simplifying our life, but what everyone was waiting for was the list of devices that will be eligible for the Android P Beta update. Many of the updates on Android P have a practical bent, designed to ease tasks such as composing emails, making lists, navigating city streets and lessening the digital distractions that have increasingly addled people's lives as a result of previous tech industry innovations. So, we get you a list of devices that are eligible for the Android P Beta update and many of them are available in India.

Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review

 

Android P Beta Update: List of Phones Eligible
1. Google Pixel
2. Google Pixel XL
3. Google Pixel 2
4. Google Pixel 2 XL
5. OnePlus 6 (Launching on May 16)
6. Nokia 7 Plus
7. Sony Xperia XZ 2
8. Oppo R15 Pro
9. Vivo X21
10. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
11. Essential Phone

