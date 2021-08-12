OnePlus has finally started rolling out Android 11-based Oxygen OS update on its old flagships OnePlus 6, and the OnePlus 6T. Both the smartphones were significant launches at their time as the duo debuted with a super sleek design and slim bezels, and dual rear cameras. Both phones debuted with Android 8 Oreo. The latest update means that the OnePlus 6 and 6T users can enjoy new features that include updated design and UI tweaks, game space, ambient display, and more. OnePlus says that the Android 11 update is rolling out in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of users are receiving it currently.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users will most likely get a notification on their smartphone when the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update is ready. However, they can check the availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install. In terms of features, users can enjoy a fresh new UI visual design that brings a “more comfortable experience" with various optimisations of details. OnePlus says that since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might take longer than usual. There’s a newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. Users can now choose three ways of notifications for a smooth gaming experience. There’s a “mis-touch" prevention feature and needs to be enabled manually. “Swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out," OnePlus said on its community forum. The company has also added a shortcut for Dark Mode, and users can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it. Readers can check out the full changelog down below:

System

-Updated to OxygenOS 11 version

-Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

-Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.

Game Space

-Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

-Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

-Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera

-Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Ambient Display

-Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

-Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode

-Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it

-Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - -Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf

-Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

-Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here