OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get Android 10 Based OxygenOS 10 Update
OnePlus' OxygenOS 10 update will come with an upgraded Android 10, new UI design, enhanced privacy, general bug fixes, and new customisation features.
Image for Representation
OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Taking to the OnePlus forum, Manu J, the Global Product Operations Manager wrote, "We are very excited to announce that we are ready to roll out OxygenOS version 10.0 based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T."
According to the OnePlus forum update, the over the air (OTA) update will have a staged rollout where it will be received by a limited number of users. Once the company is sure that there are no critical bugs, it will have a broader rollout for all OnePlus users. According to the forum write-up, the latest version of the operating system will have a host of new features.
According to OnePlus, the OxygenOS 10 update will bring Android 10 along with a new UI design as well as enhanced location permissions for privacy. Apart from these, the new customisation feature in Settings will allow users to choose icon shapes that will be displayed in the Quick Settings. Finally, there will be general bug fixes and improvements as well. As for Full-Screen Gestures, OxygenOS 10 has added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back and a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps as well seen on stock Android 10.
There is also a new Game Space feature that brings all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience. The Contextual Display feature will also show the smartphone forwarding “intelligent information based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Displays,” the forum report added. Finally, it allows users to be able to block spam by keywords for Message as well.
