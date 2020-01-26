OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have finally started to receive a stable version of the Android 10 update via OxygenOS 10.3.1. The process of rolling out this update began a month ago but had to be stopped due to certain bugs. The new OxygenOS 10.3.1 update brings fixes to the system and gallery and also includes the December 2019 Android security patch. This is being rolled out in a staged manner, which means some users will receive it earlier than the rest.

According to the changelog published on the official OnePlus forums, issues pertaining to unlocking the device have been fixed where an issue was causing a black screen to appear after unlocking the device using fingerprint. The update also fixes an issue related to the animation logo on the boot screen, fixes the heating up of the device while being put on charging, and random loss of connection 5Ghz hotspot has also been fixed.

In terms of camera and gallery, the image preview time in Pro mode has been optimized and the issue of videos not showing up in the gallery has also been addressed. The usual improvements in system stability and fixing of bugs have also been done. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users can check for the latest OxygenOS update on their device by going to Settings menu. Meanwhile, the brand is currently working on its upcoming One Plus 8 series, which is expected to be powered the Snapdragon 865 SoC and is likely to run Android 10 OS.

