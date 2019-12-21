OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Gets OxygenOS 10.3.0, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive Open Beta 7 

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, which were released back in 2018, have started receiving a new bug-fixing update in the form of OxygenOS 10.3.0. The update is incremental and basically aims to resolve the bugs and issues that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users began to face after the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 update.

The latest update also introduces the ability to hide the notch on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T along with bringing improvements for the fingerprint unlock function and certain changes to improve camera performance.

Here's the changelog of OxygenOS 10.3.0 update for the OnePlus 6/6T:

1. System

· Updated system to Android 10

· Brand new UI for Android 10

· Automatic reboot issue has been fixed

· Notch area display option was added in the Settings (Settings - Display - Notch display - Hide the notch area)

· Issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password was fixed

· Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade

· Digital wellbeing option was missing in the settings, it has been fixed

· Android security patch to 2019.11

2. Fingerprint

· Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement

· The fingerprint animation was enchanced

3. Camera

· Camera performance improvement

4. Wi-Fi Connectivity

· Fixed the issue of Wi-fi connection to 5Ghz networks

The OTA (over-the-air) update will be rolled out in the typical staged manner, which means some users will get the update instantly while some will receive it in a matter of few days. Users can manually check if they have got the update or not by following these steps:

· Open Settings

· Go to system

· Tap the system Update option.

The company has also released OxygenOS Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. With this update, the phone’s battery will get improved among other features. The changelog issued by OnePlus says:

System

· Added an optimized charging feature to improve battery performance based on usage (Settings - Battery - Optimized charging)

· Optimized the RAM management

· Fixed the issue with auto-record toast messages in the contact app

· Fixed the wrong time format in the status bar

· Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Reading mode

· Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings - Display - Reading mode - Turn on reading mode - Chromatic effect)

