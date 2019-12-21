OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Gets OxygenOS 10.3.0, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive Open Beta 7
OnePlus is seeding a bug fix update for OnePlus 6 and 6T owners to iron out issues faced on Android 10.
The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, which were released back in 2018, have started receiving a new bug-fixing update in the form of OxygenOS 10.3.0. The update is incremental and basically aims to resolve the bugs and issues that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users began to face after the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 update.
The latest update also introduces the ability to hide the notch on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T along with bringing improvements for the fingerprint unlock function and certain changes to improve camera performance.
Here's the changelog of OxygenOS 10.3.0 update for the OnePlus 6/6T:
1. System
· Updated system to Android 10
· Brand new UI for Android 10
· Automatic reboot issue has been fixed
· Notch area display option was added in the Settings (Settings - Display - Notch display - Hide the notch area)
· Issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password was fixed
· Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade
· Digital wellbeing option was missing in the settings, it has been fixed
· Android security patch to 2019.11
2. Fingerprint
· Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement
· The fingerprint animation was enchanced
3. Camera
· Camera performance improvement
4. Wi-Fi Connectivity
· Fixed the issue of Wi-fi connection to 5Ghz networks
The OTA (over-the-air) update will be rolled out in the typical staged manner, which means some users will get the update instantly while some will receive it in a matter of few days. Users can manually check if they have got the update or not by following these steps:
· Open Settings
· Go to system
· Tap the system Update option.
The company has also released OxygenOS Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. With this update, the phone’s battery will get improved among other features. The changelog issued by OnePlus says:
System
· Added an optimized charging feature to improve battery performance based on usage (Settings - Battery - Optimized charging)
· Optimized the RAM management
· Fixed the issue with auto-record toast messages in the contact app
· Fixed the wrong time format in the status bar
· Improved system stability and general bug fixes
Reading mode
· Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings - Display - Reading mode - Turn on reading mode - Chromatic effect)
