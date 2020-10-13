Oneplus 6, Oneplus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.6 Update With September 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.6 update on the OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The new software update does not upgrade the operating system to Android 11 but brings general bug fixes along with September 2020 Android security patch. OnePlus on its community forum said that the new update is rolled out in a staged manner and users with VPN might not be able to download this build. The company added that the latest software update on the OnePlus 6 phones is not based on regions but is "randomly pushed" out to a limited number of devices.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users will be further notified when the OTA update is ready on their device; however, they can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates. The Chinese smartphone maker is also asking for feedback via the Community app, in case users find a critical bug they need to report. Other than the September 2020 security patch and bug fixes, the new OxygenOS 10.3.6 also improves system stability, as per the changelog shared on the OnePlus community forum. OnePlus users in India are expected to receive the software update in the coming days.

Recently, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro became the first OnePlus models to receive the stable Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 update. The soon to be launched OnePlus 8T will also ship with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The company has stated that the next-generation OxygenOS iteration will also be rolled out for the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord in the coming weeks and months, but that exact roadmap is not available at this time.