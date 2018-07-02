OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus 6 Red Edition of its latest smartphone OnePlus 6 which as the name itself suggests features a Red coloured body. The new colour option will be up for sale in India starting July 16, 2018 and will come in only one variant 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device will be sold via Amazon India, OnePlus India online store as well as offline OnePlus stories for Rs 39,999. Recently the company has also launched the Midnight Black colour variant of OnePlus 6 in India. This 256GB variant of the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black will retail at Rs 43,999 from July 14.The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.