English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India
OnePlus 6 Red will cost Rs 39,999 in India and will come in only one variant 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus 6 Red Edition of its latest smartphone OnePlus 6 which as the name itself suggests features a Red coloured body. The new colour option will be up for sale in India starting July 16, 2018 and will come in only one variant 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device will be sold via Amazon India, OnePlus India online store as well as offline OnePlus stories for Rs 39,999. Recently the company has also launched the Midnight Black colour variant of OnePlus 6 in India. This 256GB variant of the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black will retail at Rs 43,999 from July 14.
Also Read: OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India
OnePlus 6 Specifications:
The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.
Also Read: Google, Facebook Tricking Users to Not Use Privacy Rights, Says Report
On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.
OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 42 | Hero Xtreme 200R, Asus Zenfone Max Pro and More
Also Watch
Also Read: OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India
OnePlus 6 Specifications:
The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.
Also Read: Google, Facebook Tricking Users to Not Use Privacy Rights, Says Report
On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.
OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 42 | Hero Xtreme 200R, Asus Zenfone Max Pro and More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No, Facebook Will Not Record Your TV Experience Through Your Phone's Mic
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- The Tippling Point | Sidney Frank's Dream to be a Millionaire and his Luck With Jagermeister
- Fewer Toilets, Insensitive Staff and Unsafe Transport: Are Schools Failing Our Girls?