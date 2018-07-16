English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today

It is a limited edition OnePlus 6.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially goes on sale today. (Image: News18.com)
OnePlus is officially beginning with the sale of its limited edition Red variant of the Oneplus 6 today in India. The touted 'flagship killer' will go on sale at 12 pm at a price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the only one variant available for this variant. Interested buyers can purchase the limited edition OnePlus 6 on Amazon India website and the OnePlus India official website. In addition to the OnePlus 6 Red edition sale, Amazon India is also starting with its Amazon Prime Day sale. The company is also offering an instant discount of Rs 2000 to all the buyers who use HDFC credit or debit card to purchase the smartphone.

Watch: OnePlus 6 Red Review | A Must Have For The Love of RED


 

OnePlus 6 Red Specifications

The OnePlus 6 Red features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 Red is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 Red comes backed with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the optics front the OnePlus 6 Red sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 Red with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 Red is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.

OnePlus 6 Red does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 Red runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6 Red.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
