OnePlus 6 Screen Flickering Issue to be Resolved in Upcoming OTA Update

OnePlus 6 users have increasingly complained of flickering displays especially while using outdoors. According to some users, the issue came to light only after the OxygenOS 5.1.8 update in June and has strangely not been recognised and fixed in version 5.1.9. OnePlus On 3 August posted the news for the users facing this problem. It said that the next OTA update for the OnePlus 6 device will include optimisation for the adaptive brightness feature which will end the flickering problem.According to AndroidPolice When the OnePlus 6 gets exposed to sunlight in this state, it has been found to flicker between two brightness levels. The screen flickering only happens when the device is outside under direct sunlight and the brightness of the screen is on the higher side. As a large number of users started to complain about the same issue, the company has assured that a software update is on its way, which should fix this issue.The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.