English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus 6 Specifications Confirmed on TENAA: Snapdragon 845, 6.28-Inch AMOLED Display And More

The specifications of the OnePlus 6 are now confirmed by the TENAA listing.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 6 Specifications Confirmed on TENAA: Snapdragon 845, 6.28-Inch AMOLED Display And More
OnePlus 6 has been found listed on the Chinese certification website..
Leaks and sightings surrounding the OnePlus 6 have been emerging constantly on the Internet prior to its launch and this time, the smartphone has been found listed on the Chinese certification website TENAA along with all of its specifications. Though most of the information about the smartphone is already out, it could not be backed by much credibility. Now, the TENAA listing of the upcoming OnePlus 6 confirms the rumours surrounding the smartphone and the firepower that it will carry.

As per a new report, the OnePlus 6 has been listed on the TENAA website under the model number A6000. The listing has been certified by TENAA and the entire list of specifications of the smartphone is now out. As per the TENAA listing, the OnePlus 6 will sport a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and an iPhone X like notch at the top. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will carry a 6GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. As per earlier reports, however, another variant of the OnePlus 6 might be on the line that might feature an 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage. The device will measure 155.7x75.35x7.75mm and weigh 177 grams.

Also read: OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo

The smartphone will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS and will be backed by a 3300 mAh battery. As for its optics, the OnePlus 6 will carry a dual camera setup at the back with a 20-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. It will also sport a 16-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.

As of now, OnePlus has confirmed many of the specifications by itself. The TENAA listing comes as the confirmation for the rest of them and gives us a much better idea of what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

Also read: Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Recommended For You