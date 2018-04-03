English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 Teaser is Out: Here's All We Know About The Next 'Flagship Killer'
If all these speculations turn out to be true, the next 'flagship killer' device by OnePlus will surely be the most powerful device by the company till date.
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
OnePlus 6 is the next hotly anticipated smartphone of the year and as rumours point it out, it could be unveiled by as early as the end of this month. Following the excitement on the internet around the next version of the 'Flagship Killer' series, OnePlus has released a poster highlighting the key configurations of the OnePlus 6 and going by it, the smartphone is set to come with a set of whopping memory offering.
OnePlus, on its Twitter account Monday night, posted a short teaser video of the next flagship smartphone by the company. While the video did not reveal much, it did confirm the name 'OnePlus 6' for the flagship, concluding the video with "6et ready". The video teases with a 'blazing fast speed' text, hinting at a premium set of specifications on the smartphone. The smartphone is already confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 845.
Earlier, CEO of the company, Pete Lau had also confirmed an iPhone-X like notch on the OnePlus 6 display. Additionally, a recently leaked image by the noted tipster Evan Blass had confirmed a vertical dual camera setup at the back of the device, placed right above a square fingerprint sensor.
Additionally, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 has been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As per some leaks, the smartphone is expected to be priced at $749 in the US and 4299 Yuan in China. If that is true, the highest configuration variant of the smartphone might retail at approximately Rs 45,000 in Indian currency. Meanwhile, the 128 GB and 64GB storage variants of the OnePlus 6 are expected to be priced at 3,299 Yuan (~Rs 34,000) and 3,799 Yuan (~Rs 39,000) respectively. This could be the first time that OnePlus fans may see three storage variants of a OnePlus phone.
Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.
6et ready! pic.twitter.com/bmvI75xphm— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 2, 2018
You've been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018
Oh hi, OnePlus 6 - just went thru WiFi certification running Android 8.1 https://t.co/GXl3VWPSrG #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/W3hkBw0UrE— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 2, 2018
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
