OnePlus 6 to Get Google Lens Mode With OxygenOS 5.1.9 Update
Launched during its I/O conference last year, "Google Lens" is an image recognition mobile app to bring up relevant information using visual analysis.
OnePlus 6 to Get Google Lens Mode With OxygenOS 5.1.9 Update (image: News18.com)
China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus on Tuesday said it has started rolling out the next software update that comes with support for "Google Lens" functionality on OnePlus 6's native camera app. The update in its exclusive Android-based operating system (OS ) OxygenOS 5.1.9 also introduces significant camera improvements, the company said in a statement.
Launched during its I/O conference last year, "Google Lens" is an image recognition mobile app to bring up relevant information using visual analysis. OnePlus 5 and 5T users could also expect to get the "Google lens" via an over-the-air (OTA) update soon, the company informed.
"With the integration of 'Google Lens', users can use the camera to scan QR codes and use the image recognition tool to get more information about things like books, buildings, and works of art, by simply tapping on it," the statement added. Launched in May, "OnePlus 6" retains a 16MP front camera and a dual 16MP + 20MP primary camera set-up.
