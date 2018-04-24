English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 To Have a Glass Back With 5-layer Nanotech Coating
An earlier tweet by OnePlus also suggested that OnePlus 6 might have IP67 or IP68 certification as well for dust and water resistance. This will also be a first by OnePlus, as till date none of their phones have been water or dust resistant.
(Image: News18.com)
OnePlus 6 is the most anticipated smartphone to be launched this year and many are closely keeping an eye on it. In the latest from OnePlus, the company on a post has confirmed that OnePlus 6 will sport a glass back. The smartphone will also have a five printed layer of Nanotech Coating. This Nanotech coating method is also going to be a first for any smartphone. On this latest reveal, Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus said, “OnePlus 6's glass design is centred around creating a ‘sense of value’ and ‘premium hand-feel’. We gave a lot of thought to how users should feel when they use the OnePlus 6. The advantages of glass over metal are manifold: glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling. The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge—the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one.”
Glass backs have become common among flagship smartphones. One of the main advantages of having a glass back is also to make it compatible with wireless charging. No word by OnePlus on whether the OnePlus 6 will have wireless charging but it is surely a possibility. OnePlus has taken to its social media platforms like Twitter to reveal information about the upcoming smartphone. The design details were also posted on the companies Twitter handle.
The tweet shows a picture of the back of a smartphone with the words, “Designed by OnePlus” written on it. On the forum post by Pete Lau, he also states that, "Keeping industrial design honest means respecting what a product should be, rather than tacking on additional elements just for the sake of hype. An honest design will perfectly serve the function of the product and even embody the product itself, so that from the moment you hold it, the device “will speak for itself." And I believe users will naturally gravitate towards more "honest" designs. "
The OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will come with 8GB RAM and two options of 128GB and 256 internal storage. An earlier tweet by OnePlus also suggested that OnePlus 6 might have IP67 or IP68 certification as well for dust and water resistance. This will also be a first by OnePlus, as till date none of their phones have been water or dust resistant.
