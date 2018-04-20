English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 to Launch in India on May 18 For Rs 39,999

According to a recent report, OnePlus will launch its upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 6 in India on May 18.

News18 Tech

Updated:April 20, 2018, 9:58 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will launch its upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 6 in India on May 18, as per as a report on the internet. The much-awaited smartphone will be priced at Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. Based on the recent rumours and the teasers released by OnePlus, the OnePlus 6 will be sporting an iPhone X-like notch design.

In a tweet on Monday, OnePlus hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.




Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.

To recall, OnePlus on Thursday announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special "Avengers: Infinity War" edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6. Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" special edition smartphone in collaboration with a science-fiction film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for Rs 38,999.

| Edited by: ---
