OnePlus 6 to Launch on May 17 in China: All You Need to Know
The launch event of OnePlus 6 will be open to the public and fans need to pay a fee of CNY 99 ( around Rs 1,000) to attend the launch.
OnePlus 6 to Launch on May 17 in China: All You Need to Know (image: OnePlus)
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has now officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship OnePlus 6. The OnePlus China website is now live which says the phone will launch at 10.00 am on May 17 in Beijing. The listing also shows OnePlus fans in China can buy tickets for the event starting April 27 for CNY 99 (around Rs 1,000). Just like the previous OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 6 will also be an Amazon India exclusive, the company said in a statement. Interested customers can select 'Notify Me' option on the e-commerce website after which they will be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.
According to a recent report on the internet the device will launch for Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. Based on the recent rumours and the teasers released by OnePlus, the OnePlus 6 will be sporting an iPhone X-like notch design.
Earlier the company on a post had confirmed that OnePlus 6 will sport a glass back. The smartphone will also have a five printed layer of Nanotech Coating. This Nanotech coating method is also going to be a first for any smartphone. The OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will come with 8GB RAM and two options of 128GB and 256 internal storage. An earlier tweet by OnePlus also suggested that OnePlus 6 might have IP67 or IP68 certification as well for dust and water resistance. This will also be a first by OnePlus, as till date none of their phones have been water or dust resistant.
To recall, OnePlus has already announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special "Avengers: Infinity War" edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6. Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" special edition smartphone in collaboration with a science-fiction film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for Rs 38,999.
